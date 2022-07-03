Advisory issued for tourists, yatries, truck movement in J&K

While as the loaded trucks upto 10 tyres including those loaded with fresh perishable items shall preferentially use Mughal Road towards Jammu.

The timings of Mughal Road have also been increased from 7am to 4pm, for the present, subject to the daily assessment by Traffic authorities.

The advisory further said the movement via NH-44 the trucks with more than 10 tyres shall ply via National Highway-44.

Trucks with more than 10 tyres loaded with fresh perishable items should reach Jakheni Naka/Qazigund Naka before 2pm. These trucks shall be parked separately and shall be given preference when traffic is released, it said.