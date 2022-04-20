Advisory panel to formulate policy for selection of candidates to professional courses

Jammu: J&K government on Wednesday constituted an Advisory Committee to formulate policies regarding selection of candidates to various professional courses in the Union Territory.

The committee has been constituted in pursuance of section (22) (1) of J&K Board of professional Entrance Examination Act, 2002 read with rule 14 of SRO-168 of 2014 dated June 10, 2014.

Chairman, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) will be its convener while Secretary BOPEE will be its member secretary.