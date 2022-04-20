Advisory panel to formulate policy for selection of candidates to professional courses

Jammu: J&K government on Wednesday constituted an Advisory Committee to formulate policies regarding selection of candidates to various professional courses in the Union Territory.
The committee has been constituted in pursuance of section (22) (1) of J&K Board of professional Entrance Examination Act, 2002 read with rule 14 of SRO-168 of 2014 dated June 10, 2014.
Chairman, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) will be its convener while Secretary BOPEE will be its member secretary.
The Advisory Committee has been tasked to frame policies for the smooth and transparent functioning of the BOPEE; devise policies to ensure efficient conduct of the entrance tests and suggest measures for maintenance of records of the entrance tests conducted by the Board.
It will also approve any plan submitted by the Board to ensure timely conclusion of the admission process and counseling thereof; any contingency plan prepared by it (Board) to strengthen the existing infrastructure; any proposal prepared by it (BOPEE) for consideration of the government and annual report prepared by it.
Chairman J&K Board of School Education; Chairman Permanent Statutory Committee; Controller Central Board of Secondary Examination New Delhi; Dean, Academic Affairs of Jammu and Kashmir Universities and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar to be nominated by the concerned Vice Chancellor or Director, SKIMS; Dean College Development Council of Jammu & Kashmir Universities; one Head of the Department each of Jammu and Kashmir Universities to be nominated by the respective Vice Chancellor; Principals of Government and Srinagar Dental Colleges Jammu, Srinagar and ASCOMS and IDS Jammu; a representative each of Departments of Higher Education Department; Health & MedicaI Education; ARI & Trainings; General Administration Department; Skill Development and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Departments (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) and Controller BOPEE will also be its members.
As per its terms and conditions, members hailing from Jammu will be provided free lodging at Srinagar and in Jammu to those hailing from Kashmir, depending upon the venue of the meeting fixed by the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations.
Among other members will include one Principal each of the College from Jammu or Kashmir having specialization in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and English to be nominated by the Director Colleges J&K; one Professor each of the Universities of Jammu and Kashmir having specialization in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and English to be nominated b the concerned Vice Chancellor.
One Associate Professor each of the Universities of Jammu and Kashmir having specialization in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and English to be nominated by the concerned vice Chancellor; one Principal each of the Higher Secondary Schools of Jammu and Kashmir having specialization in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English to be nominated by the Director, School Education Jammu or Kashmir and one Lecturer each from Higher Secondary School of Jammu and Kashmir having specialization in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and English to be nominated by the Director, School Education Jammu or Kashmir will also be among its members.
The members hailing from Delhi will be provided free lodging at the places depending upon the venue of the meeting fixed by BOPEE. Cost of air tickets will be reimbursable and free transportation will be provided from the airport to the place of stay and vice-versa on the dates of meeting.
Besides the chairman or members will be paid an honorarium as may be fixed by the Board in terms of Rule-17(g(iii) of SRO-168 of 2014 dated June 10, 2014 for each day of the meeting, it was specified.