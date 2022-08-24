Advocate Mian Qayoom grabbed 159 kanal of temple land at gunpoint through fraudulent means: Police sources

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday carried out raids at four places in Srinagar in connection with the assassination of Advocate Babar Qadri by terrorists about two years ago.

Police conducted simultaneous searches at four locations, two located in the Barzulla area, one in Brein Nishat, and one in Maisuma in the houses and offices of three lawyers in connection with the killing of Qadri.

The houses of lawyers Abdul Qayoom Dar also known as Mian Qayoom, Muzaffar Ahmad, and Manzoor Ahmad Dar were searched in furtherance of the investigation of Qadri’s murder case.

All procedures as per the due process of law were followed in the searches so conducted in presence of Executive Magistrates.

Deputy Superintendent-level officers supervised these searches at all locations.

Digital devices, bank statements, property sale agreements, suspicious books, and other relevant material were seized during the searches.