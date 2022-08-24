Advocate Mian Qayoom grabbed 159 kanal of temple land at gunpoint through fraudulent means: Police sources

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday carried out raids at four places in Srinagar in connection with the assassination of Advocate Babar Qadri by terrorists about two years ago.
Police conducted simultaneous searches at four locations, two located in the Barzulla area, one in Brein Nishat, and one in Maisuma in the houses and offices of three lawyers in connection with the killing of Qadri.
The houses of lawyers Abdul Qayoom Dar also known as Mian Qayoom, Muzaffar Ahmad, and Manzoor Ahmad Dar were searched in furtherance of the investigation of Qadri’s murder case.
All procedures as per the due process of law were followed in the searches so conducted in presence of Executive Magistrates.
Deputy Superintendent-level officers supervised these searches at all locations.
Digital devices, bank statements, property sale agreements, suspicious books, and other relevant material were seized during the searches.
Police sources have hinted that incriminating documents seized also include those about more than 159 kanal of land of temples allegedly grabbed through coercive and fraudulent means at gunpoint by Mian Qayoom.
Qadri, an advocate by profession was assassinated by terrorists on September 24, 2020, at his residence, and a case under FIR No 62/2020 was registered at Police Station Lal Bazar under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 7/27 of the Arms Act, and 16, 18, 20, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
He was originally a resident of Sheikpora Kunzer, Baramulla, and the family had migrated to Srinagar in the early nineties.
The five accused have since been charged-sheeted in this case and are facing trial.
The searches were conducted during further investigation in the case wherein certain new evidence came up that have the potential to unravel the conspiracy part in this killing.
Further investigation into the case is in full swing.