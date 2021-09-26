Aerobatics leave audience spellbound

Apart from fighter aircraft that performed aerobatics exercises, helicopters and parachutes soared through the atmospheric sky of Dal and captivated the audience.

During the air show, formation of MiG-21 Bison fighter aircrafts held a flypast while Sukhoi SU-30 and SU-20 held an impressive aerobatic display. Display by paramotors and para-jumpers also mesmerised the audience, who had come in large numbers to witness the show.

The audience was left captivated watching the mighty twin-engine Boeing Chinook CH-47 heavy-lift helicopter. Chinook was the showstopper of the event as it flew over the ''Char-Chinar'' -- the four famous Chinar in the middle of Dal Lake. The mighty military helicopter came close to the ground near the audience, and saluted the dais while the water below in the lake was fomented with the brute force of the two rotors. The water danced below the helicopters as they pulled curtains to the over-an-hour-long show.

The show was intended to encourage young people to enter the aviation sector and also enhance tourism in the Valley. Large number of school and college students attended the show. Moreover, stalls were set up at SKICC, where youth were apprised of the achievements of the Indian Air Force, employment opportunities in the IAF, rules related to recruitment and eligibility criteria.

"It is a great opportunity to have come here and attend Air show of the IAF,” said a group of students adding that they were confined to homes for last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This event gave us a message to get back on track and live our life to the fullest.”

The student said that they really enjoyed the show and hope this kind of events will continue in future too. “It was motivational,” they added.