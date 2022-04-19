Aeroplane night parking facility at Srinagar Int’l Airport to kick-start tomorrow

Srinagar: After witnessing successful night flight operations, Srinagar Airport is all set to kick-start the night parking facility for aircrafts from Thursday.

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Director, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Srinagar, Kuldeep Singh confirmed that the night parking facility is being first availed by Go First airline.

He said commencement of the night parking facilities will provide a boost to late evening and early morning flights.