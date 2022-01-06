After 2 days of disruption, 35 flight arrivals at Srinagar Int’l Airport

Srinagar: After witnessing two days of disruption, with as many as 79 flight cancellations, 35 out of 45 scheduled flights arrived at the Srinagar International Airport on Thursday as Kashmir saw a significant improvement in weather conditions.
While higher reaches of the Valley received moderate to heavy snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, plains had also received light to moderate spell of snowfall.
Meanwhile, as per Airports Authority of India data, Srinagar Airport witnessed 6 flight cancellations on Thursday, while 35 flights operated but with some delays.
Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Director, Airports Authority of India, Srinagar, Kuldeep Singh said some flight delays and cancellations were forced due to a low runway visibility. However, flight operations resumed in the forenoon as soon visibility improved, he added.
“There were flight delays in the morning due to poor visibility but as soon visibility improved during the day, normal flight operations resumed,” said Singh.
Meanwhile, soon after 48 hours of wet spell that Kashmir witnessed during Tuesday and Wednesday, Meteorological Department has forecasted "another spell of heavy to very heavy rain and snow in J&K from January 7 evening".
"Another spell of intense precipitation (heavy to very heavy) rain/snow most likely during January 7 (evening/night) to 8th January," read the statement issued by the MeT department.
"It may affect surface and air transportation on 8th January and may cause avalanche/landslide in vulnerable spots," the statement added. Meanwhile, the MeT department warned people from venturing out in avalanche-prone areas.
"People are once again requested not to venture in avalanche-prone areas ( our data shows that most avalanches triggered during intense heavy snowfall)," the statement further added.
Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Qazigund, Kokernag and Pahalgam recorded high temperatures of 4.8, 3.7, 3.8 degrees Celsius respectively.
Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 5.9 degrees Celsius while ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir registered maximum temperatures at 1 degree Celsius.
Banihal remained the coldest place in the Jammu region on Wednesday, recording a maximum of 6 degrees Celsius.
Jammu City, Bhaderwah, Batote and Katra recorded the day's maximum temperatures at 14.4, 7.7, 6.1 and 11.2 degrees Celsius respectively, MeT data said.