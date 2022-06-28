After 2-year hiatus, enthusiasm brimming as Amarnath Yatra begins tomorrow
Jammu: As the 43-day Amarnath yatra begins on Thursday ( June 30), Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will flag off the first batch of pilgrims from the base camp (yatri niwas) at Bhagwati Nagar on Wednesday ( June 29). The flag off will take place during early morning hours.
In view of the yatra, security has been heightened and checking of vehicles intensified across Jammu and Kashmir.
Strengthening of naka checking all along the Jammu-Pathankot and Jammu-Srinagar highways in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, and Ramban districts has been put in place.
The security agencies have been working in coordination with each other to ensure a smooth yatra by providing a safe environment to the pilgrims coming from across the country.
“Additional 5000 paramedical personnel with the armed and district J&K Police force have been manning the nakas in and around Jammu,” said an official in the security establishment.
The official said that they have installed an anti-drone system at base camp in Jammu and deployed snipers on the top of the buildings – enroute to the yatra in Jammu district.
“J&K’s security agencies and central intelligence agencies have been working in coordination with other security and defence forces following a series of meetings with the top ranking officials from J&K Police, Indian Army, CRPF, other paramilitary and intelligence agencies,” said an official.
Accordingly, the official said that they have made deployment of the paramilitary with the police all along the route on Jammu-Srinagar and Jammu-Pathankot highway and the BSF has also been coordinating with them by keeping eye on the International Border.
“Nakas have been established on the roads leading towards Jammu city from all the peripheral areas and suspected activities are also being checked with the help of local police and Special Operation Group of J&K Police as they have established surprise nakas in different places,” said the officials.
Meanwhile, night patrolling has also been increased in Jammu Tawi, its adjoining areas and border roads by the security forces.