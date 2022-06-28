After 2-year hiatus, enthusiasm brimming as Amarnath Yatra begins tomorrow

Jammu: As the 43-day Amarnath yatra begins on Thursday ( June 30), Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will flag off the first batch of pilgrims from the base camp (yatri niwas) at Bhagwati Nagar on Wednesday ( June 29). The flag off will take place during early morning hours.

In view of the yatra, security has been heightened and checking of vehicles intensified across Jammu and Kashmir.

Strengthening of naka checking all along the Jammu-Pathankot and Jammu-Srinagar highways in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, and Ramban districts has been put in place.