After 2-year hiatus, Kashmir saw full-fledged Eid celebrations

Srinagar: Amid cheerful festive mood, Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated for the last three days across Kashmir, while people in large numbers offered congregational Eid-ul-Adha prayers across the Valley.

Except historic Jamia masjid in Srinagar, Eid congregational prayers were offered in all major shrines and masjids across the valley. The day passed off peacefully. The biggest congregational Eid prayers were held at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, where hundreds of people including men, women and children offered Eid Namaz at 10.30 am.

The Eid congregational prayers were not allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid in old Srinagar and Eidgah as a precautionary measure, Police said. The gates of the central mosque were closed and security forces in strength were deployed around its premises.

Members of Muslim community, rendering services to pilgrims during Amarnath yatra, also offered namaz at Baltal Base camp. Even special prayers were held for those who lost their lives in Friday's cloudburst which occurred near the cave shrine of Amarnath.