After 3 years, EC orders revision of electoral rolls in J&K

Srinagar: Setting the ball rolling for Assembly Elections, the Election Commission of India has begun the process of electoral rolls revision in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an order issued, the Election Commission has directed a special summary revision (SSR) of photo electoral rolls with October 1, 2022, as the qualifying date in Jammu and Kashmir.

The pre-revision activities will culminate on August 30. Accordingly, the EC has directed J&K Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar to complete the SSR of the electoral rolls by the end of October.