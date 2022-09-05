After 33 years, Urs of Syed Qamaruddin Bukhari (RA) to be observed from September 7

Ganderbal: After 33 years, the annual Urs of Hazrat Qamaruddin Bukhari (RA) is being observed in Reshipora, Saloora area of Ganderbal district from September 7 to September 10.
The four-day Urs is being observed with much enthusiasm and religious fervour.
Thousands of people are expected to participate in the Urs for which the J&K administration has made elaborated arrangements.
The areas enroute to the shrine have been decorated.
The traditional water navigation route from Dal Lake to Ziyarat Syed Qamaruddin Bukhari in Ganderbal would be revived to celebrate the Urs of the saint from September 7 for which the divisional and district administration has geared up to make all related arrangements.
The practice of taking a fleet of boats and shikaras carrying devotees and artists from Dal Lake and Zero Bridge to Ziyarat Qamaruddin Bukhari is being revived after three decades.
Traditionally a fleet of boats carrying artists would perform various Sufi songs and recite Naats during the journey from Dal Lake to Beehama at the Urs.
While reviving the cultural aspect of the festival, a cultural programme would be performed by the artists on the motorboats from Srinagar to Ganderbal along the River Jhelum after three decades.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has fixed the responsibilities for the departments to hold a massive rally of water transport to exhibit cultural festivities for the observance of Urs of Hazrat Qamaruddin Bukhari.
Besides, the administration has made arrangements for holding an exhibition by setting up various stalls, sports activities, cultural events, and Naat competitions during the Urs days.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chairman Qamria Muslim Waqf Trust Saloora, Ganderbal, and former chief secretary Sheikh Ghulam Rasool said that the four-day Urs was being observed from September 7 and the Urs congregation would be held on September 10 after three decades.
He said that Khatmat-ul-Mozamaat sermons from various Ulemas were being held.
Rasool appreciated the efforts of the divisional and district administration Ganderbal for the arrangements and for showing keen interest to celebrate the Urs of Hazrat Qamaruddin Bukhari (RA).
“It used to be a major Urs celebration before the 1990s, however, after the 90s, the Urs remained a low-key affair as no major congregation could take place. This year after a gap of 33 years, the Urs is being observed with much enthusiasm and religious fervour,” he said.
Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir Singh said that all the arrangements had been made for the Urs.
Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani said that different departments had been directed to install stalls showcasing a variety of products and technologies developed in the field of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, agro-forestry, agri-engineering, and other related fields.
He said various welfare schemes and programmes would also be highlighted while various departments had been directed to present scintillating cultural items on the occasion.
Simnani said that to revive the traditional water navigation route, all the arrangements had been made.
“Meanwhile, I&FC Department removed various hurdles on the River Jhelum including wooden and iron poles from Chattabal onwards. Besides, the poles erected by fishermen have also been removed. Trees and bushes hanging down into River Jhelum have also been removed to make the passage for boats safe to celebrate the Urs,” officials said. “The route opted for navigation starts from Zero Bridge, Rajbagh Srinagar.”
To facilitate the devotees, the divisional administration has made the availability of six motorised boats which would be provided by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, SDRF, Tourism Department, and JKTDC.
Besides, the Tourism Department would also keep 10 shikaras available.
Meanwhile, District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Ganderbal Nuzhat Ishfaq along with Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shymbir Singh on Monday inaugurated the four-day long Fun Fair Mela at Qamaria Park Ganderbal.
Chairman Municipal Council Ganderbal Hilal Ahmad Tantray and ADDC Ganderbal Mushtaq Ahmad were also present on the occasion.
Kick-starting the fair, the DDC chairperson Nuzhat said that this event was being organised in connection with the Urs of Hazrat Qamaruddin (RA) and that the mela would continue till September 10.
Congratulating the organisers for holding the event in Ganderbal, she said that it would enable people to connect with the rich cultural legacy of Kashmir.
Notably, the fair showcased a wide range of pottery, soft toys, magical games, swings, and several stalls for children.
The special attractions in the mela are a day-long music programme, a gymnastics show, and a range of fresh food stalls.
Nuzhat called upon the people of Kashmir, especially Ganderbal to participate in the Urs and also attend the fun fair mela in large numbers to revive the different cultures of the country and show great enthusiasm in purchasing goods on sale and eating food of various kinds which is being served at the mela.