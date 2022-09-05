After 33 years, Urs of Syed Qamaruddin Bukhari (RA) to be observed from September 7

Ganderbal: After 33 years, the annual Urs of Hazrat Qamaruddin Bukhari (RA) is being observed in Reshipora, Saloora area of Ganderbal district from September 7 to September 10.

The four-day Urs is being observed with much enthusiasm and religious fervour.

Thousands of people are expected to participate in the Urs for which the J&K administration has made elaborated arrangements.

The areas enroute to the shrine have been decorated.