After 34 years: 8th Muharram procession taken out in Srinagar

Srinagar: After a 34-year ban, thousands of Shia mourners were allowed on Thursday to take out the 8th Muharram procession through the traditional Guru Bazaar-Dalgate route.

Mourners assembled at Guru Bazaar area of Srinagar city and marched through Budshah Chowk to M A Road and then to Dalgate. Tight security was deployed all across the routes, and stringent measures were taken to ensure no untoward incident took place.

Scores of Shia leaders including Imran Raza Ansari joined the Muharram procession in Srinagar.

Reciting eulogies for Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and his companions who were mercilessly martyred in Karbala, mourners marched on traditional routes from Guru Bazaar quarter of the city towards Imambargah in Dalgate.

Muharram is one of Islam’s holiest months when Shias across the world take out processions to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), who was martyred in 680 CE at the Battle of Karbala in the present-day Iraq.