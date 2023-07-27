After 34 years: 8th Muharram procession taken out in Srinagar

Srinagar: After a 34-year ban, thousands of Shia mourners were allowed on Thursday to take out the 8th Muharram procession through the traditional Guru Bazaar-Dalgate route.
Mourners assembled at Guru Bazaar area of Srinagar city and marched through Budshah Chowk to M A Road and then to Dalgate. Tight security was deployed all across the routes, and stringent measures were taken to ensure no untoward incident took place.
Scores of Shia leaders including Imran Raza Ansari joined the Muharram procession in Srinagar.
Reciting eulogies for Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and his companions who were mercilessly martyred in Karbala, mourners marched on traditional routes from Guru Bazaar quarter of the city towards Imambargah in Dalgate.
Muharram is one of Islam’s holiest months when Shias across the world take out processions to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), who was martyred in 680 CE at the Battle of Karbala in the present-day Iraq.
Dressed in customary black, the mourners beat their chests and chanted elegies as they walked through the heart of Srinagar city on Thursday morning amid a heavy security arrangement.
The administration had given only two hours for the procession to conclude commencing at 6 am and concluding by 8 am.
“It is really a historic day for all the people of Kashmir as we were allowed to take out a procession,” said Shoaib Ali, one of the mourners. “We ensured it should be peaceful and it remained so.”
Another mourner, Showkat Hussain said that they prayed for peace and they had no intention to disrupt it.
Before 1990s, Shia mourners traditionally used to organise two big processions in Srinagar — the 8th Muharram procession started from Guru Bazaar area of the city, passed through city centre Lal Chowk and culminated at Dalgate while the 10th Muharram procession started from Abi Guzar and culminated at Zadibal area in downtown.
Thursday’s procession was held for the first time in 34 years after the authorities in Kashmir banned it in 1989.
The J&K administration on Wednesday decided to allow the 8th Muharram procession through the heart of Srinagar on Thursday, after having had it banned for more than three decades.
However, the administration had set a time window for the procession.
“The permission is hereby granted for taking out Muharram procession on 8th Muharram 1445 AH from Guru Bazar to Dalgate via Budshah Kadal and M A Road, Srinagar from 6 am to 8 am on July 27, 2023,” an order issued Wednesday evening by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Ajaz Asad said.
“The time window has been finalised in the larger public interest as the procession route encompasses massive business and commercial establishments, movement of ambulances, students, office staff, and people,” the order said.
On Wednesday evening soon after permission was granted, announcements were made from Imambargahs and Masjid loudspeakers in the Shia-dominated localities urging the mourners to participate in the 8th Muharram procession.
All major Shia parties including Anjuman-e-Sharie Shiayan, Shia Association and Ittehadul Muslimeen had asked people to join the procession.
Head of Ittehadul Muslimeen, Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari had issued a video appeal calling upon the mourners to reach Guru Bazaar after morning prayers, maintaining discipline and participating in the procession in a peaceful manner.
Other leaders also made similar appeals.