After BOSE, SCERT, J&K fee panel now headless

Srinagar: The government’s Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) has been rendered headless after the tenure of its chairman ended on November 13 this year.

The fee panel has been rendered headless at a crucial time when the complaints continue to pour in against some private schools over fleecing parents under one or the other pretext.

Besides FFRC, the government has also left J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) and J&K SCERT headless for more than six months now, which has taken a toll on these institutions.

The FFRC, BOSE, and SCERT have been left headless at a very crucial time, which has raised concerns among the stakeholders.