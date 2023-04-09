After Gulmarg, Pahalgam to also get a cable car

Srinagar: Buoyed by the success of the Gondola project in Gulmarg, the Cable Car Corporation recently conducted a survey in Pahalgam and is preparing a report to be put forth in the board of directors meeting for government approval.

The corporation has made it clear that no trees should be cut for the purpose and wants clearance from the stakeholders.

Pahalgam or the ‘valley of shepherds’, some 90 km from Srinagar, is a picturesque tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district situated among lofty hills and evergreen forests.

Pahalgam is also associated with the annual Amarnath Yatra. Chandanwari, located 16 km from Pahalgam, is the starting point of the yatra that takes place every year in the months of July-August, receiving hundreds of thousands of yatris.

Due to its religious significance and role as a basecamp, the town attracts 70 percent of visitors to Kashmir.

This flood of tourists overwhelms some of the local infrastructure, especially waste management in the town.