After missing several deadlines, 500-bedded Children's Hospital to start functioning on Sep 26

Srinagar: After missing several deadlines, the 500-bedded Children's Hospital in the Bemina area of Srinagar would finally start functioning on September 26.

The work on the hospital was initially started in 2013 but the then chief minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed in October 2015 gave it an extension and laid the foundation stone for a 500-bedded Mother-Child Hospital.

In 2019, the government accorded sanction to the conversion of the 200-bedded Maternity Hospital and the 300-bedded Pediatric Hospital at Bemina, Srinagar into a full-fledged 500-bedded Children's Hospital.