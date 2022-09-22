After missing several deadlines, 500-bedded Children's Hospital to start functioning on Sep 26

Srinagar: After missing several deadlines, the 500-bedded Children's Hospital in the Bemina area of Srinagar would finally start functioning on September 26.
The work on the hospital was initially started in 2013 but the then chief minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed in October 2015 gave it an extension and laid the foundation stone for a 500-bedded Mother-Child Hospital.
In 2019, the government accorded sanction to the conversion of the 200-bedded Maternity Hospital and the 300-bedded Pediatric Hospital at Bemina, Srinagar into a full-fledged 500-bedded Children's Hospital.
Medical Superintendent, G B Pant Hospital, Dr Nazir Hussain Choudhary told Greater Kashmir that all the paediatric services without CT scan would be made functional from September 26.
“We are starting the Out Patient Department (OPD) and the In-Patient Department (IPD) services from next week. All the wards, laboratories, ICUs, DIC, and NRC will also function on the same day. CT scan will be done either at JVC or SMH hospital,” he said.
Dr Choudhary said, “We get at least four to five patients for CT scan services. So, we will refer them to JVC or SMHS hospital.”
Recently, the government shifted the paediatric services of G B Pant Hospital to the newly-constructed 500-bedded Children's Hospital in the Bemina locality of Srinagar.
The procurement of machinery and MRI, other paediatric equipment, originally approved for G B Pant Hospital, has been installed at the newly-constructed Children Hospital.
With the entire paediatric section shifted to Bemina, only Medicine, Obstetrics-Gynecology, and Surgical Services would be functional at G B Pant Hospital.
As per the officials, the hospital would ease the burden of Lal Ded Hospital.
LD Hospital is Kashmir’s lone maternity hospital, which receives patients from all over the Valley.