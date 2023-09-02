After Mission Moon, India Sets Sight on Sun

“We have to meet the argument of perigee of the satellite. For that we are following two burn strategies for the fourth stage. After first burn there is a long coasting to achieve the argument of perigee that occurs naturally,” Dr S. Unnikrishnan, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) told IANS about the long flight duration.

The flight plan, included switching off the rocket’s fourth stage twice, and allowing it to coast for about 30 minutes - 26 minutes after the first cut off and about 3 minutes after the second cut off.

Put into the low earth orbit (LEO), Aditya-L1’s orbit will initially be elliptical. As the spacecraft travels towards Lagrange Point (L1), it will exit the earth’s gravitational Sphere of Influence (SOI).

After exit from SOI, the cruise phase will start and subsequently the spacecraft will be injected into a large halo orbit around the L1 -- the point where the gravitational pull of two large bodies – Sun and Earth- will be equal and hence the spacecraft will not gravitate towards any one of the planet.

The total travel time from launch to L1 would take about four months for Aditya-L1 and the distance will be about 1.5 million km from the Earth.

The distance between the Earth and the Moon is about 3,84,000 km.

“A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation and eclipses. This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time,” the ISRO said.

In its normal configuration PSLV is a four stage and engine expendable rocket powered by solid and liquid fuels alternatively with six booster motors strapped on to the first stage to give higher thrust during the initial flight moments.

The rocket that flew on Saturday was the XL variant – with longer strap-on motors.

Interestingly, the XL variant rocket was used for the first time for India’s first interplanetary mission – the Chandrayaan-1 or Moon Mission -1. Later the rocket was used for Chandrayaan-2 and Mars Mission/Mars Orbiter Mission.