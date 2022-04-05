After multiple militancy incidents on LoC, security alert sounded

Official sources, while giving reference of both these incidents, said that at Noorkote the arms and ammunition that has been recovered during an operation of Army and Police seem to have been smuggled from across the Line of Control and were aimed to be provided to militancy ranks on this side.

In the second incident related to the infiltration attempt, the official sources said that heavily armed group of these militants, believed to be four in number, were trying to infiltrate from Ranbhoomi gap on LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

"The attempt was foiled by troops of Army Battalion who intercepted this attempt with one of the infiltrator killed in firing domination." said official sources.

They said that after both these incidents, the recent alert issued stands authenticated and there is every possibility that more such attempts can be made on Line of Control for which field forces have been asked to maintain the highest level of alertness.