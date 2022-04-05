After multiple militancy incidents on LoC, security alert sounded
Rajouri: Recent twin incidents of militancy that have taken place on Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts have established and authenticated the fresh alert issued by security setup with field forces have been asked to further step up the vigil and to ensure better area domination.
Pertinent to mention here that recently intelligence agencies as well as other establishments within the security setup issued an alert regarding possible infiltration attempts and other incidents of militancy that can take place on Line of Control.
The alert was issued in wake of suspected increase in movement on launching pads on Line of Control along with start of summer season which result in start of melting of snow on upper reaches of Pir Panjal mountains which pave way for smooth movement over these mountain passes.
Meanwhile, this alert issue recently seems to be authenticated with twin incidents of militancy nature that have taken place on Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts.
These incidents include recovery of arms and ammunition at Noorkote area of LoC in Poonch sector and foiling of an infiltration attempt in Nowshera sector of Rajouri in which one militant has been killed.
Official sources, while giving reference of both these incidents, said that at Noorkote the arms and ammunition that has been recovered during an operation of Army and Police seem to have been smuggled from across the Line of Control and were aimed to be provided to militancy ranks on this side.
In the second incident related to the infiltration attempt, the official sources said that heavily armed group of these militants, believed to be four in number, were trying to infiltrate from Ranbhoomi gap on LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
"The attempt was foiled by troops of Army Battalion who intercepted this attempt with one of the infiltrator killed in firing domination." said official sources.
They said that after both these incidents, the recent alert issued stands authenticated and there is every possibility that more such attempts can be made on Line of Control for which field forces have been asked to maintain the highest level of alertness.
"Field forces have been asked to ensure that the highest level of vigil as well as area domination is assured," said sources.
"Army, police and CRPF are taking best possible steps to ensure that fool proof security arrangements remain in place especially on Line of Control, in areas along the Line of Control and in all those areas which are categorised as notorious infiltration routes," said sources.