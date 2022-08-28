After spending over 12 yrs in Pak jail for accidentally crossing LoC, Shambu Nath returns home in R S Pura

Jammu: Shambu Nath, a middle-aged person, has returned to his home in the village of R S Pura after spending nearly 12 years of imprisonment in Pakistan amid hopelessness vis-a-vis his safe return.

Shambu Nath was working as a labourer with a tractor trolley and was collecting sand from the river bed when he accidentally stepped in Pakistani territory over a decade back.

Unaware that he had crossed the border, he was caught by two Pakistani Rangers who were in civilian clothes.

“I was young and was working as a labourer with the tractor trolley when I stepped across the border without knowing that I was in their (Pak) territory,” said Shambu Nath, while speaking to local media.

He said, “As soon as I stepped into their territory, the Rangers caught me and took me to their Narowal post for questioning and then to the Pak Rangers’ headquarters.”