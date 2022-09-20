After successful experiment, GDC Baramulla to explore Kandi belt for saffron cultivation

Baramulla: Three years back, the Department of Botany of the Government Degree College (GDC), Baramulla started exploring the possibility of growing saffron on 5-marla land within the college premises.

The experiment yielded tremendous results.

The produce has all the constituents a saffron flower possesses.

The faculty members are now exploring the possibility of cultivating saffron in the Kandi belt of Baramulla, which has perfect soil composition for saffron cultivation.