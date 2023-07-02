After T20 World Cup, Kashmir willow bats to debut at ODI World Cup

Anantnag: Two years after debuting in Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket, the Kashmir willow bats are now set to go on a leather hunt at the One Day International (ODI) cricket.
Bats crafted by GR8 Sports, a company based in Halmula in Sangam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, are being used by players from four international teams in the ongoing world cup qualifiers being held in Zimbabwe.
These include; Oman, UAE, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.
Fayaz Bhat, an Oman batsman was seen using the bat in the group stages matches.
Earlier, the bat had made it to the T20 World Cup held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2021 and the players from Oman – Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, and Kalimullah had used the bats.
Five players from Oman and UAE players again used the bat in the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.
Two teams in the ODI Asia cup qualifiers again used it recently.
The company is now all set to take the bat to the mega-event being held in India from October 5 this year.
Besides Afghanistan, Bangladesh any of the two teams from Sri Lanka, West Indies, Oman and UAE who qualify would be using the bat in the upcoming world cup.
So far, the company has signed six cricketers from Oman, four from the UAE and two each from West Indies, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.
The 31-year-old owner of GR8 Sports, Fawzal Kabeer termed it as another feather in the cap of Kashmir bat industry.
“After our bat was used in the T20 World Cup, it got international recognition and now we successfully made it to ODI cricket too,” he said.
Kabeer said that they are in talks with Afghanistan cricketers and hope the bat would reach Test cricket soon.
He attributed the hard work, expertise, commitment, and willpower to take Kashmir willow to the world for his company’s bats earning international recognition.
“The Kashmir willow bats were sent unbranded as we lacked expertise and art technique to take it to the international level due to which it never got the recognition it deserved. So, to get this brand recognised, I followed all the rules framed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and managed to find some craftsmen whom I recruited into the company, ”Kabeer said.
ICC is the cricket’s governing body.
He said that the focus was laid on quality and other standards.
“We held discussions with professional craftsmen on how to ensure a unique style of bat making in this industry. We introduced modern state of art technology and got feedback from international coaches,” he said.
Kabeer, who did his MBA from the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, has inherited this unit from his late father who had started it in 1974.
According to the Department of Industries and Commerce, 400 cricket bat manufacturing units are functional in south Kashmir.
Of these 220 units are operational in Bijbehara, Sangam, and Halmulah villages of Anantnag district and 180 in Pujteng, Sethar Charsoo, and Jawbara villages of Awantipora in Pulwama district
Annually, 35 lakh cricket bats are exported from Kashmir to other states.
With an annual turnover of more than Rs 100 crore, the cricket bat industry provides livelihood to thousands of people in Kashmir.
Low demand and the dearth of raw material are making things difficult for the bat manufacturers.
The sector is grappling with challenges in the absence of a modern seasoning cluster plant.
In the absence of these facilities, most of the bat manufacturers have to rely on open-air drying of willow clefts, which is slow and not up to the international standards.
The raw material of bats is sent to Jalandhar, Meerut, and other cities where they use their own brand and sell them to international players.
The Kashmiri willow has high levels of moisture compared to the English willow.
Thus the bats made out of this willow are comparatively heavy.
However, the young entrepreneur said that his initiative would give a boost to the Kashmir bat industry as the international market was opening up for all those associated with the trade.
“Earlier this industry was ignored but after our bat got international recognition, the government is taking keen interest to develop it,” Kabeer said.
He said that recently the Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to India, Suhail Khan also met the bat association members and assured all possible help to take the Kashmir willow bats to the international market.