After T20 World Cup, Kashmir willow bats to debut at ODI World Cup

Anantnag: Two years after debuting in Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket, the Kashmir willow bats are now set to go on a leather hunt at the One Day International (ODI) cricket.

Bats crafted by GR8 Sports, a company based in Halmula in Sangam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, are being used by players from four international teams in the ongoing world cup qualifiers being held in Zimbabwe.

These include; Oman, UAE, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Fayaz Bhat, an Oman batsman was seen using the bat in the group stages matches.

Earlier, the bat had made it to the T20 World Cup held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2021 and the players from Oman – Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, and Kalimullah had used the bats.

Five players from Oman and UAE players again used the bat in the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

Two teams in the ODI Asia cup qualifiers again used it recently.

The company is now all set to take the bat to the mega-event being held in India from October 5 this year.

Besides Afghanistan, Bangladesh any of the two teams from Sri Lanka, West Indies, Oman and UAE who qualify would be using the bat in the upcoming world cup.