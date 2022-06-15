Agnipath Scheme will ensure youth do not tread wrong path: Lt Gen Dwivedi

“ I want to assure you that during the implementation and stabilisation of the Agnipath Scheme, Army's combat effectiveness, operational readiness and defence preparedness along the borders will be fully maintained,” he said. “This will be one of our focus areas and engage our attention.”

“We will ensure that the impact of introducing the scheme is smooth and seamless without causing any turbulence or voids along the borders,” he said.

“In my opinion, the scheme is a win-win situation for all. In fact, we want the Agniveers to act as a bridge between the Armed Forces and the society.” The senior Army commander said it offers an opportunity to young people from across the country, driven by patriotic spirit, to serve in the Indian Armed Forces as ‘Agniveers’ for a short duration of four years.

“On completion of the four year period, Agniveers will go to the society as a disciplined, dynamic, motivated and skilled workforce for employment in other sectors, including corporate and industry, CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) and DPSUs (Defence Public Sector Undertakings) to pursue a career in jobs of their choice,” he said, adding that the scheme also aims to harness ‘Skill India’ initiative by enrolling candidates qualified in ITI or diploma with necessary skills for certain technical trades.