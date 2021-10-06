Agri land in Kashmir shrinking fast

Data shows that the land under paddy cultivation in Kashmir region shrank from 1,48,000 hectares in 2015 to 1,40,000 in 2018.

Similarly, maize cultivation shrank from 100,000 hectares to 76,000 hectares over these years.

Accordingly, cultivation of pulses has declined from 14,600 hectares to 12,767 hectares. Oilseed cultivation also plummeted from 86,000 hectares to 81,000.

According to the census report by the Union Agriculture Ministry, the average size of holding has shrunk from 0.62 hectares (ha) per person to 0.59 ha, from 2011 to 2016.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal said: “Exact figure of conversion of agriculture land for nonfarm activities can be given by revenue department. But as Director Agriculture department, I will admit that conversion of farm lands is happening across Kashmir which is a cause of concern not only for the government but for locals as well. We can make houses at any place, even in mountains, but agricultural land is limited.”

Earlier, Economic Survey report had also highlighted that unabated conversion of agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir for non-agriculture purposes was making 60% of the State population poorer by the day.

"This sector ironically supports more than 60% of employment and the effects can be easily seen in the disparity ratio between average incomes of agriculturists and non-agriculturists, which has been increasing since long," the report reads.

"This means that a major population (60% people) of J&K is becoming poorer. Also, keeping in consideration the scope of expansion in manufacturing sector and service sector (primarily with tourism industry under its kitty) the major bottleneck that can hold us back is the Agriculture sector," the report adds.