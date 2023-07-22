Agricultural fields damaged in Kupwara

Kupwara: The incessant rainfall in several villages of Lolab area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Saturday caused flash floods, resulting in huge loss to standing crops.

Villages including Gundmachar, Khurhama, and Shalagund in Lolab witnessed damage to agricultural crops and orchards due to flashfloods.

Several roads also suffered damage.

Locals said that due to incessant rainfall, several water bodies in Lolab started to flow above normal, causing panic among the locals as water peeped into residential houses.

“It is unnatural to witness such flow of water. I believe that the overflow of water in rivulets was caused due to cloudbursts in the upper reaches of Lolab. Flash floods mainly caused destruction in agricultural fields. Several kanal of paddy land was damaged, causing huge losses to the farmers,” a local said.

Similar reports were received from several villages of Hyhama where flashfloods caused damage to crops including paddy, maize, and vegetables.