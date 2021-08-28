Aharbal can be oldest fossil site in J&K

The duo unearthed this site during fossil hunting.

Experts believe that the site which is rich in fossil biodiversity and replete with dense fossil samples at specific locations can be as old as 488 to 354 million years. However, the exact date can be ascertained only after radiocarbon dating.

“As per our preliminary research it can be the oldest fossil site,” said Dr Hamza, doctorate in Botony and coordinator School Herbal gardens for Kashmir division.

He said in terms of area, quantity, and diversity the fossil site is significant. “We have been following this site since 2018. The erosion of metamorphic rocks due to weathering has resulted in the fossils getting exposed,” he said.

He said upon preliminary investigation it was revealed that the fossils fall between the Ordovician and Devonian period. “The different organisms of that period include bryozoans (colonial animals); gastropods, trilobites, ancestors of C scorpions, and ancient relatives of snails etc,” Dr Hamza said.

He said the site needs to be evaluated for other fossil flora and fauna.

Manzoor Javaid, postgraduate in Environmental Sciences and Sociology, who is also State coordinator in School Herbal gardens, a department of school education initiative, suggested that the government should protect the site and establish a fossil museum.