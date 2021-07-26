Aharbal emerging as major tourist attraction

Shopian: Famed tourist spot Aharbal, known for its burbling waterfall has again sprung to life with government lifting COVID-19 restrictions on public parks and tourist places.

Located around 27 kms from south Kashmir's Kulgam town and 14 kms from Shopian, the area is abuzz with both local as well as outstation tourists.

"Every year we come to picnic here. This place gives us a heavenly feeling", said a family from Srinagar.

Ghalib Mohidin Shah CEO Ahrabal Development Authority told Greater Kashmir that on weekends around eight thousand people visited the area.

Over past several years, Aharbal has turned out to be a major attraction for tourists due to the significant attention given to the development of infrastructure in the area.

"Budgeted accommodations, restaurants, water points and many public conveniences have been constructed in the area", said Shah

According to Shah, fencing has also been erected around the awe-inspiring waterfall to contain the accidents. "We have also deployed security guards around the waterfall to make sure that people would not draw very close to the water fall", he said.