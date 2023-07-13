Aharbal springs to life again

Aharbal, (Kulgam): Known for gushing waterfall, Aharbal, a tourist resort tucked amidst lush green forests of Pir Panchal, has sprung to life again.

The scenic spot located 30 kilometres from Kulgam town is abuzz with both tourists and local visitors.

“Around 17, 200 domestic and six foreign tourists have visited Aharbal this year so far,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aharbal Development Authority, Ghalib Shah told Greater Kashmir.

He said further one lakh locals from different parts of Kashmir thronged the destination.

“We have been to Kashmir many times, but it is for the first time we visited Aharbal. We must say it is something which the people coming to Kashmir must not miss,” said a family from Maharashtra.