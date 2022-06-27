Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, service providers reach Baltal

Baltal: Baltal area of Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, which remains the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, is abuzz with the different activities these days as the pilgrimage is about to commence in the next three days.

Like every year, hundreds of service providers, most of them locals, who are the main facilitators, have reached the base camp Baltal, Dumail and cave route. They are busy setting up their establishments, mostly makeshift tents and shops during the last few days.

Besides them, the labourers, Ponywallas, Palkiwalas have also reached Baltal and are waiting for the yatra to start.