Ahead of Eid, DCs to ensure observance of Covid protocols

Srinagar: To ensure that there is no laxity in regard to observance of Covid19 guidelines ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, the Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure proper adherence to Covid-appropriate protocols in markets and places of gatherings.

Though J&K is witnessing a sharp decline in Covid-19 infection cases and deaths related to the viral respiratory illness, the administration has started an awareness campaign “No to third wave” with a view to prevent further resurgence of Covid in the Union Territory.

“The administration is giving out a message to people that third wave of infection could be stopped provided we all act wisely and adhere to guidelines of the government to keep Covid at bay,” a senior government official said, adding that the “directions have already been passed to all the deputy commissioners of J&K to ensure proper adherence to the Covid SoPs.”