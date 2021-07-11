Ahead of Eid, DCs to ensure observance of Covid protocols

Srinagar: To ensure that there is no laxity in regard to observance of Covid19 guidelines ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, the Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure proper adherence to Covid-appropriate protocols in markets and places of gatherings.
Though J&K is witnessing a sharp decline in Covid-19 infection cases and deaths related to the viral respiratory illness, the administration has started an awareness campaign “No to third wave” with a view to prevent further resurgence of Covid in the Union Territory.
“The administration is giving out a message to people that third wave of infection could be stopped provided we all act wisely and adhere to guidelines of the government to keep Covid at bay,” a senior government official said, adding that the “directions have already been passed to all the deputy commissioners of J&K to ensure proper adherence to the Covid SoPs.”
In this regard, as per officials, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir chaired a review meeting in which he passed directions to all the Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HOD to ensure the proper monitoring.
“All the deputy commissioners, HODs, SSPs shall ensure that all the Covid-19 guidelines/SOP are followed by all the stakeholders without any fail while observing this auspicious day, viz. Eid-ul-Adha,” reads a note of the minutes of the meeting chaired by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.
Besides, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir shall explore the possibility of vaccination and testing at the identified places of sacrificial animals and markets. Moreover, testing/vaccination facilities shall be provided to the commuters on the roads viz. Mughal Road and Simthan pass also.”
As per the official document the Divisional Commissioner has stated that Covid enforcement teams should remain deployed at all marketplaces to ensure people are following the Covid SOPs including use of masks and social distancing religiously.
He said that besides teams shall be deployed for vaccination and testing at all religious places and market places including sacrificial animal sale centers to ensure containment of spread of Covid-19.
He appealed to people that though the positivity rate is on decline, however, they should maintain Covid appropriate behaviour as a habit to remain safe from the virus.
Meanwhile, health experts have also cautioned public against any laxity particularly in view of upcoming Eid.
Dr Muhammad Salim Khan, head Department of Community Medicine, said the people should follow the guidelines fixed previously in order to minimise the impact of the possible third wave of the pandemic.
"The third wave of Covid will be highly dangerous, fatal and can take a heavy toll of lives," Khan said.
Following a decrease in the number of positive cases with each passing day and less number of admission of Covid patients in hospitals, the effect of the second wave of COVID-19 has diminished to a large extent, he said.
However, this has also resulted in lowering of guard against Covid by the masses which can pose serious threat and lay the base for predicted third wave, he added.
"The decrease in Covid positive cases and the number of covid deaths is an encouraging indication of winning the fight against the second Covid wave," Khan said.