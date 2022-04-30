Ahead of Eid, markets abuzz with shoppers

Srinagar: Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, markets in Kashmir are wearing a festive look with people in hordes thronging shopping centres to shop for their favourite products, while the rush for bakery products, mutton, garments on Saturday increased manifold. Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir either on Monday or Tuesday.

It is after two years that Kashmir is going to celebrate Eid without the fear of COVID, though the authorities have asked people to adhere to protocols the reducing number of infection cases is a relief for all.

The mutton dealers, garment sellers, and bakery-shop owners have spruced up their shelves with the latest and wide range of product varieties.