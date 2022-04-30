Ahead of Eid, markets abuzz with shoppers

Srinagar: Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, markets in Kashmir are wearing a festive look with people in hordes thronging shopping centres to shop for their favourite products, while the rush for bakery products, mutton, garments on Saturday increased manifold. Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir either on Monday or Tuesday.
It is after two years that Kashmir is going to celebrate Eid without the fear of COVID, though the authorities have asked people to adhere to protocols the reducing number of infection cases is a relief for all.
The mutton dealers, garment sellers, and bakery-shop owners have spruced up their shelves with the latest and wide range of product varieties.
Throughout the day people from all age groups could be seen carrying carry bags with items ranging from kids’ garments to fashionable men's and women's wear and bakery items.
The markets in Srinagar wore a festive look with mannequins and window dressing visible on every side.
There was a huge rush at Jamia Market, Lal Chowk, Batmaloo, M A Road, Residency Road, etc. Long queues of people waiting outside bakery shops and mutton retailers were seen.
“We purchased new clothes and bakery and pastry for Eid as my kids were eager to go shopping ahead of festivity,” said Aijaz Ahmad, a government employee who was accompanying his children to busy Lal Chowk for shopping.
Customer rush was more noticeable in the city centre at Lal Chowk where frequent traffic jams were witnessed due to the huge rush of shoppers.
The business community in Kashmir has been complaining that due to losses incurred by them due to COVID induced lockdowns, the commercial activities have taken a hit.
However, despite the trading community complaining of slumps, mutton, poultry and bakery items are much in demand with these shops witnessing a huge rush of shoppers.
“People ask for a new variety of biscuits, cakes, cookies, and pastry,” said the owner of a bakery shop at Lal Chowk.
Amid the Eid rush with people thronging markets in large numbers, the government’s enforcement agencies are missing on the ground which has given a field day to black-marketers, and hoarders to charge for items as per their sweet will.
As the month of Ramdhan is about to culminate, the rush in the markets in the summer capital has picked up, however, shoppers thronging the market place are decrying skyrocketing prices of essentials.