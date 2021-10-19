Ahead of Home Minister’s visit, security tightened in Kashmir

The security has been further tightened, a top police officer told Greater Kashmir. “The security apparatus is in place and all security agencies are maintaining high level synergy.”

Since Tuesday morning, heavy deployment of security forces was witnessed in Srinagar and at other district headquarters.

In Srinagar, the joint parties of police and security forces have also erected more checkpoints and installed mobile bullet proof bunkers to carry out frisking of commuters and pedestrians.

At TRC crossing, Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, M A Road, Bemina, Parimpora, Bypass, the joint team of police and CRPF were seen checking the vehicles and identity cards of the travelers.

In the city since morning, the joint parties were seen checking the documents of bikers and many were seized at scores of places. Besides, thorough frisking of vehicles was also carried out at many places. CCTV surveillance has also been updated.

Reports from other district headquarters said that since Tuesday morning, large numbers police and paramilitary forces were seen deployed on roads.

Wearing bullet proof vests and helmets and carrying assault rifles, CRPF personnel and cops carried out random frisking and identification checks at several places in these districts.

It needs to be mentioned that recently, 11 people including non-local labourers and minority community members have been killed in separate attacks by the militants in Kashmir.