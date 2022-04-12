Ahead of PM's visit, LG Sinha reviews security situation

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, while chairing a high-level meeting of officers of civil and police administration, reviewed the security situation across J&K and also discussed the issues related to the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Jammu on April 24.
Official sources stated that the deliberations in the meeting, which commenced at 5.15 pm, lasted over an hour and it was attended by top brass of civil and police administration.
“During the deliberations, LG Sinha was updated about the law and order situation across J&K, with particular focus on the Kashmir situation, upswing in Counter-Insurgency Operations there. Security arrangements put in place for the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Palli Panchayat in Samba district on April 24 were also discussed at length. Senior officers of police and civil administration from Kashmir also virtually participated in the meeting,” they added.
“Lieutenant Governor discussed in detail the issues related to PRI members, liabilities under MGNREGA, which have been flagged by them (PRI members) a number of times in the recent past. Security of PRI members, infrastructural deficiencies in PRIs also came up for discussion,” sources added.
Notably the PRI members are also seeking the pending installments of 14th Finance Commission for the year 2019-20 and 15th Finance Commission for 2020-21. They are hoping that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an announcement in this connection during his visit.
Chief Secretary A K Mehta, Additional Chief Secretaries, Administrative Secretaries, DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGPs, Divisional Commissioners, senior officers representing various wings of security forces participated in the meeting.
The Prime Minister during his visit is scheduled to address representatives of nearly 700 Panchayats across the country and interact with farmers virtually from village Palli on the occasion of National Panchayat Day on April 24.
As per reports, the LG Sinha is also likely to hold another high level security meeting tomorrow wherein the chiefs of IB, RAW and NIA are also likely to participate in connection with the Prime Minister’s visit.