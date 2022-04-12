Ahead of PM's visit, LG Sinha reviews security situation

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, while chairing a high-level meeting of officers of civil and police administration, reviewed the security situation across J&K and also discussed the issues related to the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Jammu on April 24.

Official sources stated that the deliberations in the meeting, which commenced at 5.15 pm, lasted over an hour and it was attended by top brass of civil and police administration.