Ahead of Republic Day, security heightened across J&K

All the high-rise buildings, the officer said, around the main venue of the Republic Day functions in Srinagar and Jammu have been occupied by sharpshooters of the police and paramilitary CRPF to prevent any untoward incident.

“There is ground surveillance and there will be aerial surveillance,” he said, adding that both human and technical means will be used to ensure incident-free Republic Day celebrations.

Armed personnel and cops in civvies have been deployed around the Republic Day function venue to keep an eye on suspicious persons. The commuters travelling on roads and highways in and around Srinagar were being thoroughly frisked and their identity asked.

Police said besides Srinagar city, the security forces also intensified frisking in other areas of Jammu and Kashmir, especially at various points along the Srinagar-Jammu and the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highways.