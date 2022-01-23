Ahead of Republic Day, security heightened across J&K

Srinagar: Ahead of Republic Day and in view of new and emerging threats, a multi-layer security arrangement backed by aerial surveillance has been put in place across Jammu and Kashmir to thwart any untoward incident during celebrations.
According to the official handout, in Jammu, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the main Republic Day function to be held at M A Stadium. The DDC chairpersons will be the chief guests at the functions in their respective districts.
LG's Advisor R R Bhatnagar, it said, will preside over the function here at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium. The Mayors and the DDC chairpersons of the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar shall attend the main functions in the respective cities.
“Extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place at Jammu and Srinagar to ensure smooth conduct of Republic Day celebrations,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir adding that all the security arrangements have been finalised and the area where the chief guest will address the gatherings have been sanitised.
All the high-rise buildings, the officer said, around the main venue of the Republic Day functions in Srinagar and Jammu have been occupied by sharpshooters of the police and paramilitary CRPF to prevent any untoward incident.
“There is ground surveillance and there will be aerial surveillance,” he said, adding that both human and technical means will be used to ensure incident-free Republic Day celebrations.
Armed personnel and cops in civvies have been deployed around the Republic Day function venue to keep an eye on suspicious persons. The commuters travelling on roads and highways in and around Srinagar were being thoroughly frisked and their identity asked.
Police said besides Srinagar city, the security forces also intensified frisking in other areas of Jammu and Kashmir, especially at various points along the Srinagar-Jammu and the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highways.
A senior police official said that Jammu has been divided into different sectors and zones for security purposes and adequate deployment has been made across.
"Anti-sabotage checks are going on at the venue, besides searches in its peripheral areas," the official said, adding that patrolling is going round-the-clock.
Besides human intelligence, he said, technical surveillance has also been pressed into, to monitor the movement of people in Srinagar city and peripheral areas.
In addition to the deployment, he said, police and other security forces are using technology for aerial surveillance to thwart any attempt by subversive elements to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations. "All vulnerable pockets are under tight vigil," the senior officer said.
In Lal Chowk and some areas of Srinagar, police on Sunday carried out security drills by surprise checks. The pedestrians and vehicles were also being searched thoroughly in Lal Chowk and other areas of Srinagar. “We are trying that the common man must not face inconvenience,” a police officer said, adding that frisking, checking and other measures are part of the security drill.