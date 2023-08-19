AI, new technologies brought social equality: LG

Katra: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that Artificial Intelligence and new technologies had brought social equality.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the 20th foundation day celebration of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), the LG said, “Cutting-edge tools of Artificial Intelligence and the explosion of new technologies have brought social equality. It is changing the way we collect, process, and utilise knowledge for a better world. This change also presents vast opportunities to every individual to grow and prosper.”
He advised the universities to recalibrate, reform, and readjust themselves to adapt to the changes.
“It is high time we realise that the traditional learning process and education that we have known for many decades will no longer exist in the future,” Sinha said. “In the technology driven world, the recalibration in education will liberate students from conventional academic content, disciplines and train them with skills and ability to succeed in the uncharted future.”
The LG said that today, scientists, academicians, and thinkers both from Global North and Global South were redefining education and its objectives.
He asked the higher educational institutions and universities to aim for global excellence and competitive advantage.
“We are living in a world of surprises where the only constant in life is change. But, the biggest challenge is to prepare students for the jobs that don't yet exist. We need to provide them with skills that will remain relevant and complement the growing pace of change,” Sinha said.
He said that there had been a tectonic shift from what was being produced as an agricultural society to now as a knowledge society.
“Journey from raw materials to knowledge products has been phenomenal. Innovation and research will now become the soul and integral pillar of the universities,” the LG said.
Highlighting the significant features of the National Education Policy 2020, he said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the progressive education policy offers the key to unlock the vast potential of basic knowledge, applied skills, critical thinking, collaboration, leadership, creativity, innovation, lifelong learning and career skills like flexibility, adaptability as well as social and cross cultural skill.
Sinha also emphasised on the stronger industry-academic relationship.
He said that in the next 5 years the manufacturing industry would shift towards automation, which means innovation and digital transformation would play a significant role.
The LG said that India had already formulated an action plan for 12 identified champion sectors that include IT, ITeS, tourism, legal services, communication services, environment and the education sector.
“I am confident by 2030 India will become a unique emerging Services market and a global manufacturing hub,” he said.
The LG also shared the unique endeavour of the University of Jammu to prepare students for future jobs through ‘design your degree programme’.
“Such reforms will empower the students to take ownership of their own career paths and make the changes they want in their careers rather than waiting to react to changes imposed on them,” he said.
Earlier, Sinha laid the foundation stones for the infrastructural projects worth Rs 70 crore.
He congratulated the students, faculty, and the staff members of the SMVDU and commended the significant contribution of the university in the education sector.
“In the last two decades, SMVDU has nurtured students and served the knowledge economy of the country with great distinction and aspires to empower the young generation,” the LG said.
“Education awakens the mind. It offers the ability to question the status quo and the questions sow the seeds of growth. It is the responsibility of our universities and teaching community to prepare enlightened citizens through research, inquiry, creativity, innovation, and contribute to realise the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat,’” he said.
Sinha also felicitated the students who excelled in various competitions.
Vice Chancellor, SMVDU, Prof Pragati Kumar presented the achievements of the university and gave an overview of the key initiatives taken by the university for the holistic development of the students.
Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj and other board members of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Anshul Garg; and Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Babila Rakwal were also present on the occasion.