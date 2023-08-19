AI, new technologies brought social equality: LG

Katra: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that Artificial Intelligence and new technologies had brought social equality.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the 20th foundation day celebration of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), the LG said, “Cutting-edge tools of Artificial Intelligence and the explosion of new technologies have brought social equality. It is changing the way we collect, process, and utilise knowledge for a better world. This change also presents vast opportunities to every individual to grow and prosper.”

He advised the universities to recalibrate, reform, and readjust themselves to adapt to the changes.

“It is high time we realise that the traditional learning process and education that we have known for many decades will no longer exist in the future,” Sinha said. “In the technology driven world, the recalibration in education will liberate students from conventional academic content, disciplines and train them with skills and ability to succeed in the uncharted future.”

The LG said that today, scientists, academicians, and thinkers both from Global North and Global South were redefining education and its objectives.

He asked the higher educational institutions and universities to aim for global excellence and competitive advantage.