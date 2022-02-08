AIIMS Kashmir awaits approval for academic activities

For the past two years, there has been no progress on finalizing a temporary campus for AIIMS Kashmir or for starting the process of roping in manpower for the project.

While the officials are awaiting a team from the mentoring Institute AIIMS Rishikesh for inspecting the sites that had been shortlisted by J&K government for temporary campus, the aspirants are a disappointed lot.

In February 2020, J&K government communicated the details of the five buildings it had shortlisted as possible sites for a temporary campus.