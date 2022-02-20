AIIMS Kashmir | Premier institute to become functional this year: ACS Health

Srinagar: The J&K Government on Sunday said that the process of making AIIMS Kashmir, located at Awantipora, partly functional has begun and the premier institute will witness major strides this year.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj said that the appointment of Director AIIMS Awantipora was expected to be completed soon.

“Interviews have been held for seven AIIMS across various states in the last week of December and some more interviews for eight other AIIMS are in process and advertisements have been floated already by the health Ministry,” he said.