Air India’s Tata takeover | Kashmir’s travel-trade veterans recollect Maharaja’s tryst with Valley

Khursheed Ahmad, who has been associated with the aviation sector since 1992, recollects his memories of then Indian Airlines and later Air India, saying he has heard many stories from his elders about the time when Air India was operating under the aegis of legendary business tycoon JRD Tata.

“Right since childhood we have been hearing how Indian Airlines was run by JRD Tata and the way this airline laid the foundation of the aviation sector in India '' says Ahmad.

He says the journey of the national carrier, from being a part of the JRD Tata’s company several decades back to then being nationalised, was an interesting corporate story and exemplifies the ups and down a company may witness over several decades of its existence.