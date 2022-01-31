Air India’s Tata takeover | Kashmir’s travel-trade veterans recollect Maharaja’s tryst with Valley

Srinagar: As the national carrier Air India was formally taken over by its founders, the Tata Group from the Government of India last Thursday, travel trade industry veterans in Kashmir are not just nostalgic about the association of the airline with the Valley but joyous that the airline has “gone into the right hands”.
Several persons with whom Greater Kashmir spoke went down the memory lane and recollected the presence of the then Indian Airlines (now Air India) in Kashmir and shared anecdotes of their travel on this airline, fondly known by its mascot Maharaja.
Khursheed Ahmad, who has been associated with the aviation sector since 1992, recollects his memories of then Indian Airlines and later Air India, saying he has heard many stories from his elders about the time when Air India was operating under the aegis of legendary business tycoon JRD Tata.
“Right since childhood we have been hearing how Indian Airlines was run by JRD Tata and the way this airline laid the foundation of the aviation sector in India '' says Ahmad.
He says the journey of the national carrier, from being a part of the JRD Tata’s company several decades back to then being nationalised, was an interesting corporate story and exemplifies the ups and down a company may witness over several decades of its existence.
“I remember how Airbus, Boeing 737 of the Indian Airlines would arrive here at the Old Airport. The aura this airline was surrounded with is pure nostalgia and something to celebrate about” says Ahmad.
For Khursheed Ahmad, although there has been no direct association with the national carrier, he says “while working for an International Airport Transport Association (IATA) affiliated company Kai Travels I have some fond memories of the airline.”
“Right from ticket booking to boarding this flight, there was also so much excitement among the travellers of Indian Airlines back then. In 1992, the first competition this airline saw was in the form of East-West Airline and subsequent foray of many private airlines in India’s aviation sector” says Ahmad.
Prominent tour and travel player Nasir Shah told Greater Kashmir that he has some fond memories of the then India Airlines, for which his company was one of the ticketing agents in Kashmir.
“Be it snow, hail or storm, India Airlines was one airline which always braved the tough times and operated its service. There were almost half a dozen ticketing agents in Srinagar which used to sell Indian Airlines tickets in the 1980s and 1990s. This airline has a rich history and now the airline going back to its founders is a good sign” said Shah.
Muhammad Iqbal Bhat, former Deputy General Manager of Air India for J&K and Ladakh says the airline is rightly called the Maharaja for its grandeur. “Anyone who used to travel on it used to feel proud of this airline and considering airline travel was so limited back then, that the traveller would share stories of his or her air journey for days, it. I personally have many memories associated with Indian Airlines. This airline has always played a role in nation-building and withstood the test of time” says Bhat.
He says whether it was the 2005 snow Tsunami or the 2014 flood, the airline played an important role during the tough times and even made people travel free on it.
“I am happy that the airline has gone into the right hands,” says Bhat.
Many passengers who have been travelling on the national carrier for several years say they have mixed experiences with the airline.
“I can never forget the minutest of the details concerning this airline. From the air ticket to the instrumental music that used to play on the airline, everything is such a fond memory. However, Air India has also its share of problems with service etc due to poor management at times. Leaving that aside the history of the airline is something to cheer about,” said Arif, a frequent traveller.