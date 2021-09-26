Air show helped us connect with youth: IAF officials

“I think our job went well. The key takeaways from the show are that we could reinforce our connect with the people of the Valley. This show also helped us to motivate and inspire students,” said Nazir.

“Hope we have more such shows in future to strengthen the connect with the youth of the Valley,” he said.

Commenting on acrobats who performed in the air show, Group Captain Nazir said: “Air shows are always risky and exciting. It requires a lot of professionalism. The encouraging part was that during today’s show we did not have to face strong winds”.

The officer said strong winds could have caused a problem for the Akash Ganga paratrooping group which performed in front of the audiences. “The hills and presence of a large number of birds posed a major challenge for the show. As far as the threat of bird hit is concerned, we managed it well and avoided hills in a way that the show does not get affected,” the officer said.

He said teams were deployed around the Dal lake who provided “real-time information of the presence of birds according to which the aircrafts are asked to maneuver around”.