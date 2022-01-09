Air traffic, train service resume as weather improves

Srinagar: After three days of the wet spell, weather conditions in Kashmir improved on Sunday, with 28 flight arrivals at the Srinagar International Airport, providing a respite to the hundreds of stranded travellers.

Flight operations since Thursday mostly remained suspended due to poor visibility at the airport even though a few flights took off intermittently.

However, with a considerable improvement in the weather as predicted by the weatherman, 28 flight arrivals were seen at the airport on Sunday, Director Srinagar Airport Kuldeep Singh told Greater Kashmir.

He said 5 flights were cancelled on Sunday.