Air travel cost from Kashmir set to rise

Srinagar, Sep 21: Travelers flying from Srinagar can expect higher costs from next month as the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has given the green light for a phased increase in aeronautical charges and User Development Fees (UDF).

AERA is a regulatory agency under the Government of India (GoI) that regulates tariffs and other expenditures and fees for major airports.

It is a statutory body constituted under the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008.

The Airport Authority of India proposed an increase in UDF but after taking various opinions under consideration, AERA has finally approved the revision of UDF.