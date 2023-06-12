Air Vice Marshal calls on DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: Air Vice Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra called on the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh at Police Headquarters here Monday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said, “The DGP and the Air Vice Marshal discussed various issues relating to the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the attempts from across the border to disturb the peace.”
“The officers also discussed counter measures including those for foiling attempts of infiltration, dropping arms ammunition and drugs by Pakistan through drones,” the statement said.
It said that the DGP also presented a memento to the Air Vice Marshal.
The statement said that ADGP Headquarters and Coordination, PHQ, M K Sinha and IGP Headquarters and CIV, PHQ, B S Tuti were also present on the occasion.