AISHE 2020-21: Slight dip in admissions at UG level in J&K

Srinagar: The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21, released by the Ministry of Education Government of India (GoI) has depicted a slight dip in admission of students at Under-Graduate (UG) level across J&K from the 2019-20 to 2020-21 academic session.

The national survey has however portrayed an increasing trend of student enrollment in Postgraduate, M Phil, PhD admissions across Jammu and Kashmir.

Overall, the student enrolment at undergraduate level during the last five years has significantly gone up in J&K with a slight dip of admission in 2020-21 session. The estimated enrollment of students in undergraduate courses was recorded as 301889 - 154680 males and 147209 females during the year 2019-20 which decreased to 2.89 lakhs--141590 males and 147415 females in 2020-21.

The estimated student enrollment at UG level in 2016-17 was 2.49 lakh - 1.19 lakh males and 1.29 lakh females followed by 2.67 lakh - 1.27 lakh males and 1.39 lakh females in 2017-18 and 3.04 lakh – 1.51 lakh males and 1.52 lakh females in 2018-19.