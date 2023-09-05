Akbar Lone files affidavit in SC

New Delhi: National Conference (NC) leader Muhammad Akbar Lone, who had reportedly raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, has sworn an affidavit before the Supreme Court stating that he reiterates his oath to preserve and uphold the provisions of the Constitution of India and to protect territorial integrity of India.

"I am a responsible and dutiful citizen…. I reiterate the oath taken while being sworn as Member of Parliament to preserve and uphold the provisions of the Constitution of India and to protect territorial integrity of India," said the affidavit filed by Lone, who is one of the main petitioners contending retention of Article 370.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, questioned the contents of the affidavit filed by the J&K leader as the same did not specifically contain that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.