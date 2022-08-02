Al-Qaeda chief Zawahiri killed in US drone strike in Afghanistan

Washington: Al-Qaeda’s reclusive chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, who played a central role in the 9/11 attacks and later created the group's regional affiliate in the Indian subcontinent, has been killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan's Kabul, in the biggest blow to the global terror network since killing of its founder Osama bin Laden in 2011 in Pakistan.

Zawahiri, who assumed the leadership of al-Qaeda after the death of bin Laden, was killed in a drone strike carried out by the CIA on Saturday evening at a house in Kabul where he was sheltering to reunite with his family, US President Joe Biden said on Monday, declaring that justice had been delivered and this terrorist was no more.

The 71-year-old Egyptian surgeon, who had a USD 25 million bounty on his head, was bin Laden's second-in-command during the 9/11 attacks and took over as the head of al-Qaeda after his death.