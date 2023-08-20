Alert! AI-based voice cloning is the latest cybercrime

Srinagar: Cyber Police has asked the people to remain alert as the scammers are now using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based applications to mint money from “gullible people”.

The increasing use and acceptance of AI tools have made it simpler to manipulate images, videos, and voices of acquaintances and relatives. Recently, news surfaced that cyber attackers are exploiting AI-based voice technology to deceive individuals.

Fraudsters are taking advantage of AI to mimic the voices of distressed family members, and a considerable number of people are becoming victims of such scams.

Recently a report by McAfee suggested that a majority (69 percent) of Indians are unable to distinguish between a genuine human voice and an AI-generated voice. Since each person’s voice is distinctive, it can be considered as a biometric fingerprint that establishes credibility.

However, the prevalent practice of 86 percent of Indian adults sharing their voice data online or through recorded notes at least once a week (on social media and through voice notes) has made voice cloning a potent weapon for cybercriminals.