All above 45 get first Covid jab in South Kashmir

Anantnag: Within around four months of opening up of Covid-19 vaccination for all above 45, the entire population in this age group has received its first dose in South Kashmir. The region comprises four districts-Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian.

Earlier, Shopian was the only district where all the people above 45 had received the first dose of Covishield. But now the other three districts have also achieved the target. Anantnag and Kulgam attained this distinction today.

Pulwama has 1.5 lakh population, which falls in the age group of 45 and above. “The entire population of above 45 has received the first dose of Covishield,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Pulwama Dr Tehmeena told Greater Kashmir.