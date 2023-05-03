All central forces deployed in J&K, Ladakh get protection from arrest

The same order was also issued by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Headquarters after receiving permission from the Union Home Ministry for its units in J&K, Ladakh, which states that this area was subject to the ‘Ranbir Penal Code 1989’ until Article 370 was repealed in J&K.

The Centre was unable to carry out numerous legislations as a result.

However in 2019, when Article 370 was removed from the laws governing J&K, it opened the door to the armed forces personnel being exempt from arrest in any incident that occurred while they were performing their duties.

In the Union Home Ministry, this topic has generated a lot of discussion.

An official said that the protection, which was previously exclusive to the armed forces personnel, would now be available to all forces stationed in J&K and Ladakh.

As per CrPC Section 45, “Notwithstanding anything contained in Sections 41 to 44 (both inclusive), no member of the armed forces of the union shall be arrested for anything done or purported to be done by him in the discharge of his official duties except after obtaining the consent of the Central government. The State government may, by notification, direct that the provisions of Sub-Section (1) shall apply to such class or category of the members of the force charged with the maintenance of public order as may be specified therein, wherever they may be serving, and thereupon the provisions of that Sub-Section shall apply as if for the expression ‘Central Government’ occurring therein, the expression ‘State Government’ were substituted.”