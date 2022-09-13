All departments must address peoples’ grievances promptly: LG

Poonch: Chairing a high-level meeting to review the development projects and overall functioning of the district administration of Poonch district, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on his visit to Poonch on Tuesday directed the officials for speedy implementation of the schemes and execution of the projects.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that while taking stock of the implementation and progress of the development works and saturation of welfare schemes in the Poonch district, the LG instructed the authorities to work cohesively for ensuring the prompt delivery of public services, especially to the underprivileged, tribals, and those living in villages and border areas.
“People’s grievances should be addressed promptly by all the departments,” he directed the officials.
The LG reviewed the status of digitisation of land records, Amrit Sarovars, Jal Jeevan Mission, e-services, One District One Product, PM Kisan, power scenario, Mission Youth, entrepreneurship and employment generation programmes, and Block and Thana Diwas.
The LG directed the officials to lay a special emphasis on the education sector and dedicated efforts to increase enrolment in schools.
He stressed ensuring effective implementation of youth-oriented schemes and programmes and directed doubling the efforts for engaging youth in sports-related activities.
The LG also passed directions to organise debates, essay writing, and painting competitions on the theme of ‘truth and non-violence’ in educational institutions across the district in commemoration of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.
Stressing on developing agriculture and allied sectors, he called for giving special focus on improving farmers’ income and strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations in the district.
Enquiring about the impact of lumpy skin disease in the district, the LG directed an extensive vaccination campaign.
Deputy Commissioner Poonch Inder Jeet gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the overall developmental scenario in the district.
He said that the district had taken up 1412 works under district capex and 80 percent of projects were expected to be completed by October 31.
DDC Chairperson Poonch Tazeem Akther; Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary to LG Nitishwar Kumar; ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh; Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department Shahid Iqbal Choudhary also attended the meeting.