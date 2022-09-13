All departments must address peoples’ grievances promptly: LG

Poonch: Chairing a high-level meeting to review the development projects and overall functioning of the district administration of Poonch district, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on his visit to Poonch on Tuesday directed the officials for speedy implementation of the schemes and execution of the projects.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that while taking stock of the implementation and progress of the development works and saturation of welfare schemes in the Poonch district, the LG instructed the authorities to work cohesively for ensuring the prompt delivery of public services, especially to the underprivileged, tribals, and those living in villages and border areas.

“People’s grievances should be addressed promptly by all the departments,” he directed the officials.

The LG reviewed the status of digitisation of land records, Amrit Sarovars, Jal Jeevan Mission, e-services, One District One Product, PM Kisan, power scenario, Mission Youth, entrepreneurship and employment generation programmes, and Block and Thana Diwas.

The LG directed the officials to lay a special emphasis on the education sector and dedicated efforts to increase enrolment in schools.