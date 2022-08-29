All deptts to formulate Tribal Sub Plan out of their overall budget allocation: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday stressed on the officers of the Rural Development Department (RDD) to hold at least one monthly meeting of all the line departments for ironing out the issues related to the development in each panchayat.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta impressed upon the officers to ensure that each village was clean and

hygienic and there was the smooth implementation of schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, DDUGJY, MGNREGA, and PMGSY.

He asked them to have regular interdepartmental meetings to formulate strategies for monitoring and better planning for each panchayat.