All deptts to formulate Tribal Sub Plan out of their overall budget allocation: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday stressed on the officers of the Rural Development Department (RDD) to hold at least one monthly meeting of all the line departments for ironing out the issues related to the development in each panchayat.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta impressed upon the officers to ensure that each village was clean and
hygienic and there was the smooth implementation of schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, DDUGJY, MGNREGA, and PMGSY.
He asked them to have regular interdepartmental meetings to formulate strategies for monitoring and better planning for each panchayat.
The chief secretary directed the officers of RDD to make sure that each household in rural areas has availability of soak pits, compost pits, a system for grey water management before the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti this year.
He also underscored meeting the target of delivering all the 3620 Amrit Sarovars before this deadline. Mehta asked them to rope in the local panchayat representatives for its better implementation and information among the masses.
He advised them to sensitise the school children about the benefits of cleanliness and involve them in keeping the surroundings of the school and their homes clean.
The chief secretary stressed on scientific disposal of solid waste and its door-to-door collection in rural areas.
He asked for taking the assistance of NGOs, SHGs, or other welfare organisations in that direction as J&K has enough funds earmarked under relevant grants.
Mehta also asked the department to provide houses to houseless on priority and also to those having Kaccha structures under the PMAY.
He implored that the saturation of this scheme was possible in J&K and the department should work towards that.
The chief secretary also enquired about the works completed under MGNREGA and said that every jobless person should get work whenever he or she needs it.
He said that this year the department should complete a record number of works under this programme.
Mehta also took note of the huge gap between tendered out and allotted works in the department.
He emphasised engaging each person in a rural area in some cultural or sporting activity.
The chief secretary also told the department to organise rural women into SHGs and engage them in any entrepreneurial activity for earning their livelihood.
He also asked them to see that each panchayat had a rural haat to market the products prepared by these entrepreneurs.
The meeting was informed that Rs 38.69 crore has been released under the UT capex for carrying out 2410 works, 2.75 crore person days of employment was targeted to be generated under the MGNREGA this financial year, out of 3620 Amrit Sarovars, 1419 stood completed while work on rest was at different stages of completion, and under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Grameen 1,95,188 cases had been sanctioned till date.
It was informed that under the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen 3600 CSCs, 3017 SWM and Liquid Waste Management cases, 19 Plastic Waste Management, 30 Gobardhan projects, and three Faecal Sludge Management projects would be completed to make villages clean and healthy.
Principal Secretary School Education, Commissioner Secretary RDD; DG Budget, MD JKRLM, and Directors RDD Kashmir and Jammu attended the meeting.