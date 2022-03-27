All eyes moist as siblings laid to rest in Chattabugh Budgam

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed in the village as the bodies reached their residence. Men and women -- old and young alike -- could not control their tears and wailed.

Women showered flowers and toffees on the coffins of the two as they were taken on their final journey and laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard.

As people gathered for funeral prayers, one of the family members announced that either they should be told what was the fault of the slain brothers, else the bereaved family will migrate. “We will be leaving the village following the deaths of the two brothers,” the family announced in front of hundreds of people who had thronged the village to attend the Nimaz-e-Jinaza of two brothers. “Or tell us what was their fault? Why were they killed?”