All eyes moist as siblings laid to rest in Chattabugh Budgam

Chattabugh (Budgam): Emotional scenes were witnessed during the Nimaz-e-Jinaza of J&K Police, Special Police Officer (SPO) Ishfaq Ahmad Dar and his student brother Umar Jan Dar, who were killed in a hit-and-run militant attack on Friday evening.
Hundreds of people including women and children were seen mourning the killings, while the family members repeatedly asked one question: “What was the fault of the two brothers?”
Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed in the village as the bodies reached their residence. Men and women -- old and young alike -- could not control their tears and wailed.
Women showered flowers and toffees on the coffins of the two as they were taken on their final journey and laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard.
As people gathered for funeral prayers, one of the family members announced that either they should be told what was the fault of the slain brothers, else the bereaved family will migrate. “We will be leaving the village following the deaths of the two brothers,” the family announced in front of hundreds of people who had thronged the village to attend the Nimaz-e-Jinaza of two brothers. “Or tell us what was their fault? Why were they killed?”
The family members said that Umar was killed after he tried to stop the militants who shot at Ishfaq. “They opened a volley of bullets on him after he tried to stop their exit after they opened fire on Ishfaq,” the family said. “ After pumping bullets on Umar the militants left the home in a jiffy,” they said.
The mortal remains of Ishfaq reached here minutes after the body of Umar arrived from JVC hospital. The body was in police custody for the night. On Sunday morning, the body was handed over to the family after a wreath laying ceremony that was attended by senior officers of Police and civil administration. Besides mother and father, the slain siblings are survived by two more brothers and a married sister.