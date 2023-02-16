All issues of migrant KPs being taken up for resolution with utmost sensitivity: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that all the issues of migrant Kashmiri Pandits were being taken up for the resolution with utmost sensitivity.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the three-day long Mahashivratri Mahotsav at Jagti Colony and Migrant Camp Buta Nagar, he said, “I pray that the day will come when you return to your homes with honour. I hope with your return Kashmir will find its lost glory.”
Extending greetings of Mahashivratri in advance, Sinha said that the festival was the celebration of Kashmiri culture and the spiritual-cultural heritage of the country.
“It is the symbol of our ancient values and ethos. Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters living in different parts of the country and the world have kept this tradition alive,” he said. “Mahashivratri or Herath is the most important festival of Kashmiri Pandits and festivity has been aptly named ‘Waliv Samav’ (let’s come together) to celebrate and seek divine blessings of lord Shiva. This is a welcome step by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department.”
The LG said, “Our festivals are also the source of self-awakening. I pray to lord Shiva for the happiness, prosperity, good health and wellbeing of all. Keeping in view Mahashivratri festival, full salaries of all PM package and other minority community employees who have resumed their duties in Kashmir have been released.”
He also highlighted the initiatives of the administration for extension of seamless public service delivery to Kashmiri Pandit community at their doorsteps.
“All the issues of the migrant Kashmiri Pandit community are being taken up for their resolution with utmost sensitivity,” Sinha said. “Special governance camp is a testimony to our commitment for welfare of Kashmiri Pandit community.”
He said that the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation and other line departments were ensuring 100 percent saturation of the benefits of all social security schemes, entrepreneurship development schemes, and skilling programmes.
The LG urged all the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community to avail the benefits of the special camps.
“Administration is always ready to resolve all the genuine issues. Continuous efforts are being made to ensure that your problems and grievances are resolved promptly and effectively,” he said. “J&K government always stands by you. Your safety is our top priority and we are taking all possible measures to ensure that. This is the commitment of the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
Sinha said that the Kashmiri Pandits had suffered a lot for three long decades.
The LG also shared the progress of construction of housing units for PM Package employees in Kashmir.
“Earlier, it was difficult to get land for construction of 6000 dwellings but now land has been identified and except for two sites, the work is in full swing. A total of 1200 dwellings will be handed over by April and by December more than 2500 dwellings will be handed over,” he said.
The beneficiaries identified for various schemes during the special governance camp on February 4 were also handed over aids and authority letters on the occasion.
ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, and Commissioner Relief and Rehabilitation K K Sidha were also present on the occasion.