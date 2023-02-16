All issues of migrant KPs being taken up for resolution with utmost sensitivity: LG

“It is the symbol of our ancient values and ethos. Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters living in different parts of the country and the world have kept this tradition alive,” he said. “Mahashivratri or Herath is the most important festival of Kashmiri Pandits and festivity has been aptly named ‘Waliv Samav’ (let’s come together) to celebrate and seek divine blessings of lord Shiva. This is a welcome step by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department.”

The LG said, “Our festivals are also the source of self-awakening. I pray to lord Shiva for the happiness, prosperity, good health and wellbeing of all. Keeping in view Mahashivratri festival, full salaries of all PM package and other minority community employees who have resumed their duties in Kashmir have been released.”

He also highlighted the initiatives of the administration for extension of seamless public service delivery to Kashmiri Pandit community at their doorsteps.