All major exams postponed

The Kashmir University postponed all its undergraduate, postgraduate and other professional exams which were scheduled on February 23 and 24 in view of inclement weather conditions. Controller of Examinations, Dr Majid Zaman said the fresh dates for the postponed papers will be notified separately.

The varsity also postponed the Mains Examination for the posts of Assistant Registrar scheduled to be held on Thursday

A notification issued to this effect by Director, Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir said that the fresh date for the postponed exam shall be notified separately later. The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) also postponed its all end semester examinations slated for February 23 and 24 due to inclement weather conditions.