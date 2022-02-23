All major exams postponed

Srinagar: All the University and other recruitment exams were postponed by the concerned authorities in view of the inclement weather in Kashmir, throwing normal life out of gear.
The examinations were deferred due to continuous overnight snowfall across the Valley leaving most of the roads blocked forcing the Universities and other examination conducting bodies to defer the exams which were scheduled to be held on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Kashmir University postponed all its undergraduate, postgraduate and other professional exams which were scheduled on February 23 and 24 in view of inclement weather conditions. Controller of Examinations, Dr Majid Zaman said the fresh dates for the postponed papers will be notified separately.
The varsity also postponed the Mains Examination for the posts of Assistant Registrar scheduled to be held on Thursday
A notification issued to this effect by Director, Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir said that the fresh date for the postponed exam shall be notified separately later. The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) also postponed its all end semester examinations slated for February 23 and 24 due to inclement weather conditions.
The varsity notified that the fresh dates for deferred examination will be issued later, separately. The authorities at Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) also postponed all its examinations which were scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday. “Fresh dates for the postponed papers shall be notified separately,” Controller Examination CUS, Prof Mir Khurshid told Greater Kashmir.
Meanwhile, J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) also rescheduled the Prosecuting Officer (Main) examination which was slated for Wednesday.
“It is for the information of all the eligible candidates who are appearing in the Prosecuting officer (Main) Examination 2021 that due to inclement weather, Paper VI (special Law-I) scheduled for Wednesday (February 23) is hereby postponed and shall now be held on Friday (February 25) from 10am to 01pm,” additional secretary JKPSC, Vinay Samotra in a notification said.
The venue for the examination shall remain the same, the notification added.
The J&K Service Selection Recruitment Board (JKSSRB) also postponed the Type (Skill) Test for the post of Election Assistant for Kashmir based candidates which was scheduled on February 23 at NIELIT Budgam.“Fresh dates shall be announced separately,” the official notification said.
The Board also postponed document verification for Class-IV posts scheduled for Wednesday. Fresh dates shall be announced separately, the JKSSRB official said.